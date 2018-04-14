Wake up and defend Nigerians, Wike urges media - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Wake up and defend Nigerians, Wike urges media – Daily Sun
Daily Sun
Wake up and defend Nigerians, Wike urges media
Daily Sun
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Nigerian Media to wake up and defend Nigerians who are suffering untold hardship under the APC-led Federal Government. Speaking during a courtesy visit by leaders of the International Press …
