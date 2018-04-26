Wale Gates trolls newly unveiled Deeper Life Bible Church auditorium — Nigeria Today

Wale Gates trolls newly unveiled Deeper Life Bible Church auditorium





Wale Gates has trolled Deeper Life Church new auditorium after they unveiled their new Church auditorium with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo present.

Speaking about the new building, the general superintendent, Pastor W.F Kumuyi said the idea was to give God a befitting worship center.

“The project is not, in any way, an advertisement of self or riches. It is served to accelerate the earnest fulfilment of the Great Commission. There are no riches to advertise anyway because the resources came from all strata of membership of the church. Everyone contributed his or her mite. It was a determination to give God the very best”, he said.





However, Wale Gates wondered why the newly unveiled auditorium has two large screen monitors after so many years of the Church having a strong stance against members having television in their homes.

See tweets and pictures below:

New Deeper life 30,000 capacity church in gbagada. Better equipped than any school or R-Jolad in the area. pic.twitter.com/uiZCUCJ08Y — Wale Gates (@walegates) April 25, 2018

I remember when Deeper Life didn’t want anything from the Sinful world not even TVs. pic.twitter.com/Dh17HnHjVn — Wale Gates (@walegates) April 25, 2018

With RCCG Christ Church & Harvesters Church close by, they had to upgrade. — Wale Gates (@walegates) April 25, 2018

Bros talk another thing, technology and mass media are powerful tools for passing information be it good or bad, what information are you trying to pass with this message?? — harry marshall (@HHarry007) April 25, 2018

My country people, is there anything we will not complain about? After many decades, an institution has finally completed their building now you criticize them for the location and want them to do road. Don’t give church money yet church should take on govt responsibility. — Chinedu Ejiofor (@Eduboi) April 25, 2018

But when dis same church constructed a road & a bridge in dat area, u ppl didn’t talk — ADEWOLE OLUWATOSIN (@TosinTosade) April 25, 2018

Sometimes, we say all this things for cheap popularity, this chuch have been under construction since early 80’s & I remember cos I follow my friend for mid week service.they manage to finish it, you are here been negative. Can’t a church build a conducive house of worship again? — .͡▸Mǐcђα̲̅εℓ ησηǐ (@mykvision) April 25, 2018

It has a raised ‘storey’ car park that can take 700 cars.. (as I was informed) — Mizdee (@tomisindosunmu) April 25, 2018

The post Wale Gates trolls newly unveiled Deeper Life Bible Church auditorium appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

