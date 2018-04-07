Wale Tinubu’s Magical! — Nigeria Today

Wale Tinubu’s Magical!

Wale Tinubu, CEO and Group Managing Director, Oando Oil, comes across as a perfectionist par excellence. He goes the extra mile to achieve any projects he sets his mind on.

He knows how to continuously register his brand not only in the minds of the company’s shareholders but also prospective customers, generally.

This came to the fore on March 3, 2018 when he opened a new corporate head office called The Wings Office Complex on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island, Lagos.

The eye-popping building, which has 12 floors on each wing, is said to worth $172million. With approximately 27,000 square metres of lettable space, it can be accessed from the Five Cowries Creek via a jetty. It also offers a swanky rooftop entertainment deck, which will be an excellent venue for hosting social events and corporate get-togethers. Besides, it has a marquee, a bar and an ample lounge, which offers a gorgeous view of the city and the creek in an utterly relaxing environment.

The iconic building, which is LEED certified and fitted with best of facilities that guarantee optimal comfort, health and safety for all its occupants, was declared open by the Minister for State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, who described the structure as the “biggest and most beautiful in Lagos.”

Notable personalities who graced the commissioning include United Bank of Africa Chairman, Tony Elumele; Former governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Herbert Wigwe, Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank; Bola Adesola, Oba of Lagos, Oba Ridwan Akiolu and Oil mogul, Tunde Folawiyo, among several others.

In the past years, the Lagos State-born oil mogul plied his trade in such a way that makes many of his competitors green with envy. Indeed, he enjoys uncommon grace so much so that he now sits atop a multi-billion Naira conglomerate with various subsidiaries in oil and gas and properties, among other business ventures.

Like the proverbial cat with nine lives, Tinubu has proved to be one businessman with outstanding survival instincts.

Indeed, Tinubu’s continued relevance, nay staying power, should provoke a careful study by aspiring entrepreneurs or even established ones, especially in Nigeria’s inclement business environment.

