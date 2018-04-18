 Walmart aims to win shoppers from Amazon with an all-new website — Nigeria Today
Walmart aims to win shoppers from Amazon with an all-new website

Walmart is giving its website a makeover that it’s planning to unveil in May. Besides a new design with fresh fonts and colors, visitors to the site can also expect an experience more tailored to their personal shopping habits.

The post Walmart aims to win shoppers from Amazon with an all-new website appeared first on Digital Trends.

