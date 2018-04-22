Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation — Nigeria Today

Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, a former Sokoto State governor has denied receiving any invitation to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corrupt practices. Wamakko told members of the Correspondent Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday in Sokoto that recent media reports to that effect were fake and concocted by […]

