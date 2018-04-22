 Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation
Vanguard
Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, a former Sokoto State governor has denied receiving any invitation to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corrupt practices. Aliyu Wamakko. Wamakko told members of the Correspondent Chapel
N18b allegation: 'I have never had N1b in my entire life'- WamakkoDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.