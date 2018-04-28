Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home - Business Insider — Nigeria Today

Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home
Business Insider
FILE PHOTO: Wang Jianlin, chairman of Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda Group, sits in a meeting room on the outskirts of Qingdao Thomson Reuters. By Pei Li and Joseph Campbell. QINGDAO, China (Reuters) – Wang Jianlin, the billionaire boss of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!