Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home - Business Insider — Nigeria Today

Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home – Business Insider



Business Insider Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home

Business Insider

FILE PHOTO: Wang Jianlin, chairman of Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda Group, sits in a meeting room on the outskirts of Qingdao Thomson Reuters. By Pei Li and Joseph Campbell. QINGDAO, China (Reuters) – Wang Jianlin, the billionaire boss of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

