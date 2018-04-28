 Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home – Reuters

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


WHBL Sheboygan

Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home
Reuters
QINGDAO, China (Reuters) – Wang Jianlin, the billionaire boss of China's Dalian Wanda Group, said on Saturday he will turn the northern port city of Qingdao into a global film production hub as he launched a sprawling studio complex in a ceremony
China's Hollywood romance soursThe Straits Times

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.