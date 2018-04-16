 Wande Coal's Babymama Cries Out After He Did This To Her And Their Son - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wande Coal’s Babymama Cries Out After He Did This To Her And Their Son – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Wande Coal's Babymama Cries Out After He Did This To Her And Their Son
Information Nigeria
“Please, let me see my son!” This has been the cry of a mother for eight years in Lagos, and only God knows how much longer she would have to wait for her prayer to be answered. Temitope Ogunnusi's 10-year-old son, Joseph, was only two when he was
Baby mama says Wande Coal abducted their sonPulse Nigeria
Please Let Me See My Son, Wande Coal's Babymama Cries OutConcise News
Wande Coal's baby mama accuses him of abducting her son 8 years agoNAIJA.NG
TheNewsGuru
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.