Want to Learn the right Investment Skills to Secure your Future? Join UT Financial Services on Thursday, April 19th — Nigeria Today

Want to Learn the right Investment Skills to Secure your Future? Join UT Financial Services on Thursday, April 19th
Join seasoned investment experts and other distinguished leaders in the industry for an evening seminar hosted by UT Financial Services on “Investing To Secure The Future”. Date: Thursday, April 19th, 2018 Time: 6.30 pm Venue: The Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, 1A Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. We are thrilled to welcome Gary Whitehill as one […]
The post Want to Learn the right Investment Skills to Secure your Future? Join UT Financial Services on Thursday, April 19th appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!