Want To See The World From Space? World’s First Space Luxury Hotel Is Coming — Nigeria Today

Want To See The World From Space? World’s First Space Luxury Hotel Is Coming
In just four years and for a price of about $9.5m, you can book your spot on the World’s first Luxury Hotel in Space.
The hotel called, Aurora Station is being developed by US-based space technology start-up Orion Span and was announced at the Space 2.0 Summit in California on Thursday.
The Aurora Station will host six people at a time, including two crew members, for 12-day trips of space travel and is expecting to welcome its first guests in 2022.
Orion Span CEO, Frank Bunger said in a statement, “Our goal is to make space accessible to all. Upon launch, Aurora Station goes into service immediately, bringing travelers into space quickly and at a lower price point than ever seen before.”
Speaking on the steep price, Orion Span claims to offer an authentic astronaut experience. According to Bunger, it has “taken what was historically a 24-month training regimen to prepare travelers to visit a space station and streamlined it to three months, at a fraction of the cost.”
