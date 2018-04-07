Want To See The World From Space? World’s First Space Luxury Hotel Is Coming — Nigeria Today

Want To See The World From Space? World’s First Space Luxury Hotel Is Coming

In just four years and for a price of about $9.5m, you can book your spot on the World’s first Luxury Hotel in Space.

The hotel called, Aurora Station is being developed by US-based space technology start-up Orion Span and was announced at the Space 2.0 Summit in California on Thursday.

The Aurora Station will host six people at a time, including two crew members, for 12-day trips of space travel and is expecting to welcome its first guests in 2022.

Orion Span CEO, Frank Bunger said in a statement, “Our goal is to make space accessible to all. Upon launch, Aurora Station goes into service immediately, bringing travelers into space quickly and at a lower price point than ever seen before.”

Speaking on the steep price, Orion Span claims to offer an authentic astronaut experience. According to Bunger, it has “taken what was historically a 24-month training regimen to prepare travelers to visit a space station and streamlined it to three months, at a fraction of the cost.”

For the 12 day space stay, Aurora Station guests will fly at a height of 200 miles above the Earth’s surface in Low Earth Orbit where they will witness incredible views of the blue planet. The hotel will orbit Earth every 90 minutes, which means guests will see around 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours. While enjoying the thrills of zero gravity, the travelers will be able to float freely through the hotel, taking in views of space from the station’s windows. There’s also high speed wireless internet access available and upon return to Earth, the guests will be greeted with a specially arranged hero’s welcome.

Potential Travelers will complete a three-month Orion Span Astronaut Certification (OSAC) program before take-off. Orion Span has a team of space industry veterans who together have more than 140 years of human space experience.

