Want to take your Start-up to the Next Level? Enter the mCash Fintech Startup Challenge to get N1m in Funding — Nigeria Today

Want to take your Start-up to the Next Level? Enter the mCash Fintech Startup Challenge to get N1m in Funding

The annual mCash Prize for innovation in Fintech is instituted by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) to encourage a creative approach to advancing payment solutions with the understanding that payment is the main driver of economic activities. This year our adventure is taking us to the financial inclusion market to explore the solutions that […]

The post Want to take your Start-up to the Next Level? Enter the mCash Fintech Startup Challenge to get N1m in Funding appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

