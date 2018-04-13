Wanted Tompolo marks 47th birthday — Nigeria Today

Wanted Tompolo marks 47th birthday
Family members and friends Thursday celebrated the forty seventh birthday bash of ex-militant leader, High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo. Tompolo’s whereabouts has remained unknown since the Federal Government declared him wanted. Comrade Guwor Emomotimi, a nephew to Tompolo stated that they celebrated him to make Nigerian Government know he is a man of […]
