wapTV Debuts New Presenter Named “FYNE GEH” — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After several months of a nationwide search, wapTV, your favourite Family Entertainment Channel, has finally unleashed a new presenter – the afrocentric, hilarious and gorgeous aptly-named “Fyne Geh”. Since she debuted on the channel on 16th April 2018, Fyne Geh has already formed a strong connection with wapTV viewers across the country. According to the […]

