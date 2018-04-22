War of words as Delta APGA crisis deepens — Nigeria Today

War of words as Delta APGA crisis deepens

Amid the crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State, the embattled Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Afamefune Enemokwu, has accused his deputy, Mr Emmanuel Ibordo, of trying to destabilise the party.

He also alleged that some persons causing confusion in Labour Party were the ones causing confusion in APGA.

Afamefune, who spoke in an interview, described the alleged crisis rocking the party as non-existent, saying the whole thing was the machination of some persons now on the run, following a manhunt for them by the police for allegedly falsifying documents to destroy the party.

Ibordor, in a swift reaction, dared Afamefune to substantiate the allegation that he was trying to destabilize the party.

He advised the Chairman to, rather than pointing accusing finger, be concerned about how to respond to the financial mismanagement allegations levelled against him by the party , adding: “ He (Afamefune) has been requested by the national body of the party to give account of his stewardship as that is the cause of the problem.

“ Mr. Afamefune Enemokwu is economical with the truth on the financial and unethical allegations that led to his suspension. For the records, nobody is sponsoring anyone. I dare him, let him prove the allegation that a sitting senator is sponsoring a leader.

“ Nobody is on the run as claimed by Afamefune. In fact, the APGA national body is already intervening. In no distant date, the truth will suffice.”

The party’s leadership had unanimously appointed Ibodor to serve as the state Acting Chairman of APGA pending the report of a committee set up by the party to investigate the allegations leveled against Afamefune.

The resolution was reached in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta during an enlarged meeting of party after the leadership allegedly failed to gain entry into the party’s state secretariat in Asaba, the state capital.

