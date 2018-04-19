Warri Old Port Concessioning: Ocean and Cargo Terminal Services Wins Bid — Nigeria Today

Warri Old Port Concessioning: Ocean and Cargo Terminal Services Wins Bid

Ocean and Cargo Terminal Services Limited has emerged the preferred bidder for the concessioning of Terminal B Warri Old Port in Delta State. This is contained in a press statement signed by Amina Tukur Othman, Head, Public Communications, BPE. At the financial bids opening for the Port Terminal held by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in Abuja on Wednesday, April 18, 2018,Ocean and Cargo offered the sum of USA $25, 510,000.

