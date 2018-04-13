 WASSCE candidate burnt to death during prayers for exam success - The Punch — Nigeria Today
WASSCE candidate burnt to death during prayers for exam success – The Punch

The Punch

WASSCE candidate burnt to death during prayers for exam success
The Punch
A final-year Arts student has met her untimely death after her clothe caught fire during church prayers for success in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination. Eighteen-year-old Efua Asantewa of the Mozano Senior High School in the
Nigeria Today
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

