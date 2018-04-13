WASSCE candidate burnt to death during prayers for exam success - The Punch — Nigeria Today

WASSCE candidate burnt to death during prayers for exam success – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
WASSCE candidate burnt to death during prayers for exam success
The Punch
A final-year Arts student has met her untimely death after her clothe caught fire during church prayers for success in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination. Eighteen-year-old Efua Asantewa of the Mozano Senior High School in the …
Girl dies after prophetess sets her ablaze during WASSCE prayers
Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate during prayers
Girl 'set ablaze' during WASSCE prayers, dies from injuries
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!