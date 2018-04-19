Watch As Buhari Calls Nigerian Youths ‘Lazy’ (VIDEO) | Atiku Disagrees, Nigerians React — Nigeria Today

Watch As Buhari Calls Nigerian Youths ‘Lazy’ (VIDEO) | Atiku Disagrees, Nigerians React

President Muhammadu Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday, April 18, in London slammed Nigerian youths, saying that “a lot of them haven’t been to school” but are after free things based on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

“About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one.” “More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

Watch video below from TheCable:

His comments have since been greeted with outrage and backlash as the country’s youths proclaim their resilience and hard work.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was one of the notable Nigerians that disagreed with President Buhari’s statement that many Nigerian youths are lazy.

I will never refer to Nigeria’s youth as people who sit and do nothing. They are hardworking. I should know, I have thousands of youths working for me all over the country who have been the backbone to our success. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 19, 2018

Alhaji Atiku took to his social media accounts on Thursday to say “‘I will never refer to Nigeria’s youth as people who sit and do nothing. They are hardworking. I should know, I have thousands of youths working for me all over the country who have been the backbone to our success.”

However, some Nigerians, who already seem cheesed off by Buhari’s assertion of the country’s youth, expressed their displeasure at the former VP’s intervention despite his show of support for them.

Atiku is a buhari waiting to happen dont be decieved #LazyNigerianYouths — OLUWAYEMI (@Yeahmeahh) April 19, 2018

Buhari is not good, but I hope we all know Atiku is not the answer — King Of Ikorodu (@OtunbaBillz) April 19, 2018

Please is there any serious strong candidate apart from Buhari and Atiku!? #LazyNigerianYouths Reply with Answers.. We seriously need to know — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) April 19, 2018

Dear Presidential Aspirant @atiku , we salute the way you jump on the mistakes of the current administration. Personally am not moved by the way you trying to make us feel special. Pls say something significant you did while Vice President, at least Prof Osinbajo can point out. pic.twitter.com/Icp9hlUbhk — Dåt ìbadân Guy . (@omoba_scholes) April 19, 2018

If voting out Buhari means voting in Atiku, please I prefer to be tagged a #LazyNigerianYouths than have Atiku be my president, that’s another backward step — King Of Ikorodu (@OtunbaBillz) April 19, 2018

Others still vented their anger at the president following his comments.

Buhari is Nigeria’s weakness. He will probably go down in history as Nigeria’s biggest leadership mistake. No carriage, no empathy, no sense of awareness, no vision. A disaster in overflowing gown. — Kelvin Odanz (@KelvinOdanz) April 18, 2018

Nigerian youths want to “sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare”-Buhari He is describing himself. He sits and does nothing at Aso Rock. He gets free housing at the Presidential Villa. He spends 103 days in London and we pay for it! Joblessness makes him talk anyhow! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2018

“President” Buhari said Nigerian youth do not go to school but want free basic necessities of life. Commonwealth should choose a place and time, Nigerian youth will bring their school certificates and our president should bring his too. — Josh I (@sire_liljosh) April 19, 2018

Coming from a President we just finished paying the medical bill of both him and his jobless, unproductive, youthful bike-riding son. Lol, Buhari is a joke. https://t.co/yjQQAFHKOw — TwITta PsYcHoLogiSt (@kabasa007) April 18, 2018

