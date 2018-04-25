WATCH: Banky W talks EME, 2019 Elections & Why he Featured Adesua Etomi on his Song — Nigeria Today

WATCH: Banky W talks EME, 2019 Elections & Why he Featured Adesua Etomi on his Song

Singer Banky W was on Hip TV recently to discuss a myriad of topics including the 2019 elections and why he featured his wife Adesua Etomi on his song “Whatchu Doing Tonight.”

Speaking on the elections, Banky W said he keeps canvassing for people to register to vote so that our leaders will be held accountable to us.

Watch him speak below:

