WATCH: Cape Town's seniors get active at annual sports day - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

WATCH: Cape Town’s seniors get active at annual sports day – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
WATCH: Cape Town's seniors get active at annual sports day
Independent Online
Thousands of seniors took part in the annual Cape Town Games for Older Persons at the Green Point Athletics Stadium. Picture: Athina May/Cape Argus. Cape Town – Green Point Athletics Stadium was a hive of activity on Tuesday morning as thousands of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!