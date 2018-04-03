WATCH: Cape Town's seniors get active at annual sports day - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

WATCH: Cape Town’s seniors get active at annual sports day – Independent Online



Independent Online WATCH: Cape Town's seniors get active at annual sports day

Independent Online

Thousands of seniors took part in the annual Cape Town Games for Older Persons at the Green Point Athletics Stadium. Picture: Athina May/Cape Argus. Cape Town – Green Point Athletics Stadium was a hive of activity on Tuesday morning as thousands of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

