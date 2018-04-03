 WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wonder goal was Real quality - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wonder goal was Real quality – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Independent Online

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wonder goal was Real quality
Independent Online
Cristiano Ronaldo leaps high into the air to pull off a spectacular bicycle-kick goal for Real Madrid against Juventus on Tuesday night. Photo: Alessandro di Marco/EPA. TURIN – Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a bicycle kick which was outrageous even by
Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid ace 'laughable' and 'taking liberties' after setting recordExpress.co.uk

all 26 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.