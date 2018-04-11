Watch footage of Offa bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Watch footage of Offa bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Watch footage of Offa bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives
Pulse Nigeria
The footage captures the attack on a security post of one of the banks that was robbed. Published: 11.04.2018; Samson Toromade. Print; eMail · Watch footage of Offa bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives play. Gov Ahmed visits victims of of Offa …
Offa bank robbery video surfaces online
Michigan Man Allegedly Reported Fake School Shooting Before Robbing Bank
Michigan man reported fake school shooting to divert cops before robbing bank, FBI says
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!