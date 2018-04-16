WATCH: KZN ANC members at loggerheads over 'exclusion' from party processes - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

WATCH: KZN ANC members at loggerheads over ‘exclusion’ from party processes – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
WATCH: KZN ANC members at loggerheads over 'exclusion' from party processes
Independent Online
DURBAN – Around 300 African National Congress (ANC) members from branches belonging to the eThekwini region in KwaZulu-Natal and aligned with the faction supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa, gathered at the Durban beach front on Monday, to protest …
#60Days of Ramaphosa: Fast But Is It Fast Enough?
Why Malema thinks Zuma is still more popular than Ramaphosa
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Why we should worry about Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!