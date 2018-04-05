Watch MTV Shuga season 6 episode 5 - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Watch MTV Shuga season 6 episode 5 – Pulse Nigeria
Watch MTV Shuga season 6 episode 5
Bada blackmails Faa into having sex in exchange for career advancement, Things don't end well for Diana and friends in the fifth episode of MTV "Shuga" season 6. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse …
BN TV: Episode 5 of “MTV Shuga Naija” is a Must Watch!
