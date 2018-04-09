Watch NASA’s crash-test dummies take a beating to make aviation safer — Nigeria Today

Watch NASA’s crash-test dummies take a beating to make aviation safer
Part of NASA’s work includes subjecting sensor-laden dummies to all kinds of crash scenarios for research aimed at helping to make aviation safer. Check out the video to see the dummies take a battering in the name of progress.
