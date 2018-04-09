Watch NASA’s crash-test dummies take a beating to make aviation safer — Nigeria Today

Watch NASA’s crash-test dummies take a beating to make aviation safer

Part of NASA’s work includes subjecting sensor-laden dummies to all kinds of crash scenarios for research aimed at helping to make aviation safer. Check out the video to see the dummies take a battering in the name of progress.

The post Watch NASA’s crash-test dummies take a beating to make aviation safer appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

