WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV — Nigeria Today

 WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV
WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

The 5 finalists in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Reality Show in an interview with YouTuber TheDelphinator discussed their time in the house, relationships, and their plans, moving forward.

Watch below:

Nina

Alex

Tobi

Ceec

Miracle

