WATCH Sauti Sol Perform “Live and Die in Africa,” “Sura Yako,” & “Kuliko Jana”at TEDGlobal Conference — Nigeria Today

WATCH Sauti Sol Perform “Live and Die in Africa,” “Sura Yako,” & “Kuliko Jana”at TEDGlobal Conference

At the final session of the 2017 TEDGlobal Conference in Arusha, Tanzania, Kenyan music group Sauti Sol opened event, performing three of their hottest numbers back to back — “Live and Die in Africa,” “Sura Yako,” and “Kuliko Jana.”

The performance has now been published by TED with the caption:

From Beyoncé to Drake and beyond, the world is rocking to the rhythm of Afrobeat. Feel the music as Kenyan afro-pop superstars Sauti Sol take the TED stage to perform three songs: “Live and Die in Afrika,” “Sura Yako” and “Kuliko Jana.”

Watch:

