Watch the First Episode of 'When Will You Marry?' released by OVG Media - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Watch the First Episode of ‘When Will You Marry?’ released by OVG Media – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Watch the First Episode of 'When Will You Marry?' released by OVG Media
BellaNaija
'When Will You Marry?' is an original series produced by OVG MEDIA. The Lagos based production company is aimed to release high-quality African content for the world. The producer/director and founder of OVG Media, Kenim Obaigbena, is the daughter of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!