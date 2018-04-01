 Watch the First Episode of 'When Will You Marry?' released by OVG Media - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Watch the First Episode of ‘When Will You Marry?’ released by OVG Media – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Watch the First Episode of 'When Will You Marry?' released by OVG Media
BellaNaija
'When Will You Marry?' is an original series produced by OVG MEDIA. The Lagos based production company is aimed to release high-quality African content for the world. The producer/director and founder of OVG Media, Kenim Obaigbena, is the daughter of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.