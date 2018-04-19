Watch The Moment Buhari Said ‘Nigerian Youths Are Uneducated And Lazy — Nigeria Today

Watch The Moment Buhari Said ‘Nigerian Youths Are Uneducated And Lazy
While delivering a keynote address at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted to have said that many Nigerian youths want everything free without doing anything. The President was speaking on the topic: “Making Business Easier Between Commonwealth Countries”. The statement has since attracted lots of criticisms to Buhari. Watch […]
