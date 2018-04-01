 Watch The Moment Cee-C Ripped Her Payporte Outfit (Video) — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

This is the moment Cee-C made a nasty remark about her Payporte dress before she ripped the traditional attire and turned it into a crop top. In the video footage, Cee-C can be heard said: ‘So na person sitdown do this thing?’ before she then used a scissor on the dress and made a crop […]

