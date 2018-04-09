Watch The Moment President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For United Kingdom — Nigeria Today

Watch The Moment President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For United Kingdom
President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja for an official visit to the United Kingdom. There, he will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018. Watch video below:
