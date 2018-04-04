 WATCH | Then and now... Theewaterskloof dam is almost completely dry - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

WATCH | Then and now… Theewaterskloof dam is almost completely dry – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


BW Businessworld

WATCH | Then and now… Theewaterskloof dam is almost completely dry
Times LIVE
Cape Town is experiencing a severe water shortage due to insufficient rainfall and fast declining dam levels. The Western Cape region has gone without significant rains for more than three years, forcing the Mother City to slash residential water
ANALYSIS: Lack of water not a laughing matter nowNews24

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.