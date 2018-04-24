 Watch Video for “Babaloke” by Efe feat. Oritsefemi — Nigeria Today
Watch Video for “Babaloke” by Efe feat. Oritsefemi

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe has released the visuals for his Oritsefemi-assisted track Babaloke.

The video was directed by Avalon Okpe and it is a “story-driven visual of love, greed, forgiveness, gratitude and kindness to one’s enemies.”

Watch video below:

