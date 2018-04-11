 Wazir Chacha look-alike 'dumped' by fiancée, family condemns him for embarrassment - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wazir Chacha look-alike ‘dumped’ by fiancée, family condemns him for embarrassment – The Standard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Wazir Chacha look-alike 'dumped' by fiancée, family condemns him for embarrassment
The Standard
A man who was mistaken for conman suspect Benson Masubo aka Wazir Chacha has come out explaining the ordeals he has faced especially after blogger Cyprian Nyakundi posted his photo on social media claiming he was Chacha. Samuel Wanjii, the man mistaken
Kenya: Man Mistaken for Waziri Chacha Speaks OutAllAfrica.com
Court to rule on whether to release Waziri Masubo on bondDaily Nation
Fresh twist in Sabina Chege-Wazir Chacha dramaPulseLive Kenya (satire)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.