 W'Bank: Oil Prices to Average $65 Per Barrel in 2018 - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

W’Bank: Oil Prices to Average $65 Per Barrel in 2018 – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

W'Bank: Oil Prices to Average $65 Per Barrel in 2018
THISDAY Newspapers
The World Bank Thursday projected that oil prices would average $65 a barrel in 2018, up from an average of $53 a barrel in 2017. Meanwhile, OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Delta State, will come on stream in the third quarter of 2018 as the Department of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.