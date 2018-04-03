WBC Champion Wilder Ready To Fight Joshua In UK — Nigeria Today

WBC Champion Wilder Ready To Fight Joshua In UK

World Boxing Council world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is ready to fight British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua in the United Kingdom this summer to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, the American’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has stated.

Joshua, 28, called out Wilder after defeating Joseph Parker on Saturday via a unanimous decision to add the WBO title to his own IBF, IBO and WBA titles.

“We are really glad that Anthony Joshua said for the first time: ‘I will fight Deontay next…’ and we believe he is a man of his word. Deontay accepts the challenge,” Finkel told the Telegraph.

“We want to make it public that Deontay wants the fight, and we are prepared to come over, or meet here and get the deal done. Deontay is ready to sign and come to the UK to fight this summer.”

Only the 32-year-old Wilder, who is undefeated in 40 fights, can stop Joshua from unifying all the division’s belts for the first time in history.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said on Sunday morning that there was an opportunity for a Wilder fight before Joshua must defend three other belts against mandatory challengers.

Finkel responded: “We’re ready. Let’s do it. Unification fights always trump mandatories.

“A unification between Wilder and Joshua would push the mandatories back.

“Assuming it will be Wembley Stadium in the summer, we are ready, and if they are ready as they say they are, we want to get it done. We want the fight, they want the fight, the public wants the fight. There is nothing to stop it going ahead.”

The post WBC Champion Wilder Ready To Fight Joshua In UK appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

