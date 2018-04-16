WCP inaugurates learning platform for water, sanitation - The Punch — Nigeria Today

WCP inaugurates learning platform for water, sanitation – The Punch
Guardian
WCP inaugurates learning platform for water, sanitation
The Punch
The USAID Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Coordination Project has inaugurated Nigeria's first learning platform to facilitate knowledge exchange on urban water, sanitation and hygiene. The platform, known as Community of Practice, is to ensure that WASH …
Stakeholders launch knowledge platform for WASH sector
