“We Are In A Cloudy Authoritarian Political Atmosphere” – APC Senator — Nigeria Today

“We Are In A Cloudy Authoritarian Political Atmosphere” – APC Senator

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani has described the nation as being under a “cloudy authoritarian political atmosphere”. According to him, the powers-that-be under the atmosphere equate dissent to disloyalty. The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator made this known in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle […]

The post “We Are In A Cloudy Authoritarian Political Atmosphere” – APC Senator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

