 We Are Missing Her In Our Church – Leah Sharibu’s Pastor — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

We Are Missing Her In Our Church – Leah Sharibu’s Pastor

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Daniel Auta, the pastor in charge of the ECWA church where Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi girl detained by Boko Haram for being a Christian, worships has said that the church is missing her. According to Auta, the 65-member parish is missing the commitment of the 10-year-old girl, especially in the choir department where she was […]

The post We Are Missing Her In Our Church – Leah Sharibu’s Pastor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.