We Are Neutral, Transparent In Melaye’s Recall Process – INEC — Nigeria Today

We Are Neutral, Transparent In Melaye’s Recall Process – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assured yesterday that it would be unbiased and transparent in the recall process of the Senator representing Kogiå West senatorial district of Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye. INEC’s federal commissioner in charge of Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states,å Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, who spoke in Lokoja shortly after the end […]

The post We Are Neutral, Transparent In Melaye’s Recall Process – INEC appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

