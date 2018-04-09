We are the third force- ANRP — Nigeria Today

We are the third force- ANRP

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Recently registered political party, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, has described itself as the ‘Third force’ Nigeria is waiting for, said it will soon rescued the country away from the bad dominance of both the PDP and APC.

Kogi State chairman of the party, Mr. Segun Asaju who stated this yesterday at the State congress of the party held in Lokoja said the party will also test run its popularity in the Lokoja/Kogi House of Representative bye-election that became vacant following the death of the Reps Deputy Majority leader, Buba Jubril.

He said, “No doubt, ANRP is the “Third force” Nigeria has been waiting for and been clamoured by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“As 2019 approaches, there will certainly be different coalition to wrestle power from the present occupant. ANRP is best positioned for Nigerians to gravitate towards a new political coalition that will replace the ill-performing All Progressives Congress (APC) and its discredited counterpart, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is true that the two major parties is unworthy of leading Nigeria and called for a coalition of fresh minds to rescue the country from the grip of the two behemoths in the next general elections rest solely on our party; which is the better alternative.”

Asaju who described the party as a political organisation founded on openness and transparency, said it is at home with the periodic aspiration for a renewed Nigerian.

He disclosed that the party has attracted close to 50,000 membership from wards across the country, and has strong presence in 32 of the 36 state of the federation.

He said their strategy is to first captured many wards as counselors, said majority of the party flagbearer for all the elective position in 2019 will be youths, “Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party ANRP, is a party formed with the present and future in mind. We intend to make important forays to salvage our nation in the present, and we also believe that there is more in store for us in the future”.

