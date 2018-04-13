We are united against Fayose - Ekiti PDP governorship aspirants — Nigeria Today

We are united against Fayose – Ekiti PDP governorship aspirants

A former minister of state for works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye says all PDP aspirants for May 8, PDP governorship primary in Ekiti state are collaborating and working together against governor Ayo Fayose’s preferred choice, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

Adeyeye, a former national publicity secretary of PDP disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday when he visited the national headquarters of the party to submit his nomination form.

“All the aspirants are collaborating and we are working together and I believe at the end of the day one will win. Actually, we are contesting against the governor” he began.

“The chance of a free and fair process is that it is the national that will conduct (the primary) not him (Fayose) as he has created an atmosphere that tends to make party members afraid to associate with other aspirants different from the governor’s choice.

“If it is free and fair, open and transparent with our genuine complaints addressed, we are going to accept if everything is clear.

“The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, in September last year, said he had chosen his governorship candidate for the party. Even the candidate said everything was over.

“We laughed and said that was not possible. Our party has a constitution and we believe that we should follow the constitution of the party.

“But I am happy that it has been disregarded and we are going for primary.

“so many party members so afraid to associate with other aspirants apart from the one he anointed. But we are not bordered about all this, we are still confident that we are going to win.” he added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

