We arrested Dino Melaye on instructions – NIS — Nigeria Today

We arrested Dino Melaye on instructions – NIS

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS ) has confirmed the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district at the Senate, saying that they arrested the Senator ” based on instruction”.

Senator Melaye had tweeted that “I have just been arrested at the International Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in”

Senator Melaye it will be recalled had earlier been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force over alleged implication in supply of arms to some murder suspects.

The suspects had allegedly implicated him as supplier of arms used for murder case.

But Senator Melaye denied involvement either in the alleged armed supply deal or had any intention to organize people to murder anyone.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Sunday James, while confirming Melaye’s arrest, said he was arrested ” based on instruction”

Details later.

The post We arrested Dino Melaye on instructions – NIS appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

