“We could go somewhere cozy; I’ll introduce you to pleasures only imagined” — Nigeria Today

Happy Easter folks! What excuse will I give the girls? I really do not feel like going out tonight but it’s the Easter weekend. After Warien Rose Foundation’s Event, I got enmeshed in work and refused to think about what happened the previous week when Jasmine deceived me into seeing Rick.

I am not happy with Jasmine. “Hey brown sugar, what’s up?” I looked up from the documents I was studying and Zara was standing by the doorway. “You look gorgeous girl,” Zara said giving me a leisurely sensual look over. I am still not totally convinced that Zara is not a lesbian; she often makes remarks that are inappropriate and sexually explicit when talking to me. “Why are you holed up here? You know you are the Princess of our pack,” Zara stated mockingly. “Well tonight is my turn to take you ladies out and I came here to pick you up myself so there is no excuse!” She said triumphantly with a roguish glint in her eyes. We have a standing rule; you can’t back out of an outing without good reason.

I feel lethargic but I don’t see Zara letting me off so easily. I sighed resigning myself to my fate. I packed up my things and dutifully followed her out of the office to her insanely ostentatious Jaguar parked in front; a powerful ride for a razz girl. As we left, Zara put a call through to the girls and answers varied from ‘hell yeah!’ to ‘will get my booty there as fast as I can’.

The truth is my energy level was at an all low and at such times one remembers the wild nights, the few occasions you drank against your better judgement and of course those nights you wish you could forget.

You’ve been there and done that. You don’t have a need to do it, at least not tonight! You try to talk yourself out of this languid feeling but now the time has come, you are exhausted and have no interest in leaving your house in this case my office or even dressing up for that matter.

It’s ok to reach this point in your life when you don’t wish to be a part of this crowd or the shenanigans that goes with that kind of life style. “Hey, earth to Princess Tobs!” Zara said laughing. I was jolted back to the present. “We are at your place, go get ready.

Dress code is wicked and wild, whatever you wear make sure boots are part of it and don’t be late,” she said sternly winking and laughing boisterously as she drove off. I dragged my tired body into the house determined to shake off my lacklustre mood. “Wow Tobs, this is hot and very sexy! I absolutely love, love love this!” Bola who was the only one facing the door screamed when I walked into the club.

As I walked to the table I was the cynosure of all eyes. “Tobs we could go somewhere cozy, just me and you and I will introduce you to pleasures only imagined,” Zara growled suggestively. I shuddered, Zara I knew for a fact had a boyfriend but each time she made such revealing statements it made me wonder if she is bisexual. “Tobs you look ravishing,” Jasmine said looking at me speculatively.

I wonder what her mischievous, fertile mind is plotting now. I had refused to take Jasmine’s calls since the incident with Rick so today was my first time of seeing her. “You look beautiful Tobs,” Kaycee said smiling shyly. I did feel beautiful. I decided to go for the ‘over kill’ to get me out of my mood. I know you are dying to know what I had on. I wore a faux suede sexy black lace up, open toe, thigh high stiletto heels on a crop top, short black leather skirt and a long matching leather jacket.

My look was my signature bohemian style; bold bangle like earrings and I let down my long curly tresses. We had a lot of free drinks at the bar as most of the men who came to the club jostled to impress us. Men!

