We Deserved To Beat Manchester City- Chris Smalling — Nigeria Today

We Deserved To Beat Manchester City- Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling has insisted that Manchester United deserved their 3-2 victory in Saturday’s crunch local derby against Manchester City.

Smalling scored the winner as Manchester United overturned a two-goal deficit to postpone their neighbours’ title celebrations, and the England international said that he was proud of his team’s second-half fightback.

“At half time we were feeling sorry for ourselves, we wanted to go out there and play with pride and thought we full deserved it in the end,” he told Sky Sports News.

“The first half was terrible, we dropped off didn’t play our game, and could have been out of sight.

“The manager didn’t have to say much at half time as we knew ourselves as players it was a poor performance. He said that we didn’t want to be the clowns standing there watching them get their title.

“City have been fantastic here all season, but we stepped up and won the game.”

