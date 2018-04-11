We didn’t have the feeling that Buhari was going to declare for Second term - Presidency — Nigeria Today

We didn’t have the feeling that Buhari was going to declare for Second term – Presidency

Special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has claimed that nobody in the presidency was aware the president Buhari was going to declare for second term.

Mr. Adesina disclosed this during an interview with Channels television. According to Adesina, those claiming that they knew it was going to happen was doing so out of surmising or conjecture.

“If anybody says that they knew it was going to happen is just a matter of surmising or conjecture. For those of us who work closely with the President, we didn’t have that feeling. We didn’t at all. Nobody could say for sure that Mr. President was going to take a second shot,” he said

He also disclosed that the president was fit to run and added that those who claimed that there was a warning from his (Buhari’s) doctor for Buhari not to run was on their own.

“What his doctor says is between him and his doctor. Unless you know it, it doesn’t have to bother you. The president is a very responsible man and if there was any warning from his doctor, he wouldn’t have ventured into this” he added

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

