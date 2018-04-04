 “We do not market, distribute or install solar panels'' – EEDC cautions customers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
"We do not market, distribute or install solar panels" – EEDC cautions customers – Vanguard

“We do not market, distribute or install solar panels'' – EEDC cautions customers
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has cautioned its customers over activities of unidentified persons parading as staff of EEDC and visiting unsuspecting customers to install solar panels. The company's Head, Communications, Mr Emeka

