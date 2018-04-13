We employ 100,000; pay N40bn annually—HuCaPan — Nigeria Today

We employ 100,000; pay N40bn annually—HuCaPan

By Precious Nickolas

HUMAN Capital Providers Association of Nigeria, HuCaPAN, yesterday, said members provide about 100,000 jobs and spend over N40 billion in entitlements annually.

Speaking at its seventh Annual General Meeting in Lagos, President of the association, Mr. Aderemi Adegboyega, noted that the importance of the association to the economy, cannot be over-emphasised.

He faulted opposition to outsourcing by organised labour, contending that it was “because of the erroneous perception that the model is a threat to job security and decent work.

“However, the reality is that HuCaPan members do not want to operate illegally by continuously obviating the push to allow their staff to be unionised.

“When the staff of these members companies are unionised, the only platform through which HuCaPAN members can collectively bargain with a group of employees is the employers’ association.

“This is why we applied to the Registrar of Trade Unions to be registered as a trade union of employers to be known as National Association of Private Employment agencies of Nigeria, NASPEAN.”

