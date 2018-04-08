We have no hidden religious agenda – Buhari — Nigeria Today

We have no hidden religious agenda – Buhari

Against the backdrop of recent accusations of lopsided approach to governance against Christians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja, denied having” hidden re,ligious agenda”

The President, speaking when he received delegation of the Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace in Nigeria led by Bishop John Abu Richard, at the Presidential Villa, however, said religious leaders have the responsibility of creating an enabling environment for peace and development to thrive.

He also called on them to work towards the broader goal of building a strong and unified nation, and avoid insinuations that could divide the populace, especially along religious lines.

According to the President, “Some voices, for political or ethnic reasons are making unguarded statements accusing the government and myself in particular of religious bias.

“Let me assure you, honourable clergymen that this is far from the truth. In my career as a soldier, administrator, and politician, I have never veered from my oath of office.

“When I had the honour to lead a Military Government there were more Christians than Muslims in the Federal Executive Council and the Supreme Military Council.

“This was not by design but I appointed people on their merit without the slightest bias. The present Federal Executive Council is also evenly balanced; again not by design but by respecting and rewarding individual qualities,’’ the President said.

The leader of the team, Bishop John Abu Richard, had earlier appealed for government support for ” our 5 thousand Arewa pastors peace and unity National delegate prayer congress at the eagle square on Thursday 26th April 2018″

They blamed “opposition propaganda” for spreading rumours about the killings around the Country, adding that” not only Christian that are the victims, both Muslims and Christians are affected, and the Government is doing everything possible to solve the problem”

The team threatened to join forces with security agencies to expose and hand over fellow Pastors engaged in hate speeches to security agencies for prosecution

The Bishops while promising to do everything they can to tackle hate speech, requested government to connect them “with the relevant security agencies in our crusade for peace and fight against hate speeches and those dark walls that separate us as we will network with our counterpart from the East and west to hand over those of our colleagues being used by the enemies of our togetherness to inject confusion and false stories into the public space resulting to the destabilization of peaceful co-existence we were enjoying in the country ”

They were however ever silent on the fate of the remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, whose fate still hangs in the hands of her Boko Haram captors for refusing to renounce her Christian Faith and join Islam.

Those present at the event included the National Chairman Northern Pastor’s forum, Bishop John Abu Richard, National Secretary, Archbishop Musa Usman Katshina, National Deputy Secretary Bishop Fali Jasibu Indagawa, Bishop Adamu Danja and Bishop Tom Madugu,

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

