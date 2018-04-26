 ‘We Love Her!’ – Payporte Finally Makes Peace With Cee-C After She Destroyed Their Dress — Nigeria Today
The management of Payporte has finally made peace with Cee-C.

Recall that during her stay at the Big Brother Naija house, the housemate destroyed the Efik bridal attire she received from Payporte, and she also said nasty things about the maker, asking why they ‘wasted’ time to sew the dress.

Her actions stirred major reactions from Nigerians, many of whom condemned her for disrespecting the Efik. Shortly after the outrage began, Payporte took to their social media to issue a statement, noting how displeased they are with her.

Well, Cee-C is back in Nigeria and have obviously has made peace with the management of the company, because they took to their handle yesterday to declare their love for her.

So, will Team Cee-C be getting a Cee-C x Payporte collection? We hope so!

