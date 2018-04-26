‘We Love Her!’ – Payporte Finally Makes Peace With Cee-C After She Destroyed Their Dress — Nigeria Today

‘We Love Her!’ – Payporte Finally Makes Peace With Cee-C After She Destroyed Their Dress

The management of Payporte has finally made peace with Cee-C.

Recall that during her stay at the Big Brother Naija house, the housemate destroyed the Efik bridal attire she received from Payporte, and she also said nasty things about the maker, asking why they ‘wasted’ time to sew the dress.

Her actions stirred major reactions from Nigerians, many of whom condemned her for disrespecting the Efik. Shortly after the outrage began, Payporte took to their social media to issue a statement, noting how displeased they are with her.

See the statement below.

Well, Cee-C is back in Nigeria and have obviously has made peace with the management of the company, because they took to their handle yesterday to declare their love for her.

So, will Team Cee-C be getting a Cee-C x Payporte collection? We hope so!

Source – Olisa

The post ‘We Love Her!’ – Payporte Finally Makes Peace With Cee-C After She Destroyed Their Dress appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

